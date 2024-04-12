Regain your energy in 7 steps

These scenarios may seem all too real. If you identify with any of them, fear not. You are definitely not alone!

* You have been sitting in front of the TV set for an hour. Suddenly, upon standing, the room starts spinning.

* Climbing up the usual flight of stairs at home makes you feel winded.

* After two hours of bonding over dinner with your lady friends or male buddies, you are overcome with exhaustion.

*. Swimming has always been your favorite sport. But after 20 laps, you feel your heart pounding faster than your usual day at the pool.

* You think you had a good night's sleep. However, upon waking up you feel tired.

* Just one hour into the meeting and you have lost the interest and the energy to go on. You just want to conclude matters and go home.

* You have been turning down social engagements one after the other after a month-long frenzy of partying. Your quiet time has become your priority.

* It takes so much out of you these days to even bother explaining anything. Often, you need to catch your breath.

Sounds familiar?

When you go through much in life, when there is so much going on, there is only one predictable consequence: burn-out.

It is high time for defensive moves.