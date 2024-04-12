QCPD Director Maranan hosts 3-day funshoot and tactical games

Quezon City Police District hosted the 3-day Funshoot event at Camp Karingal, coinciding with the 2024 SWATFIT Tactical Games.

QCPD Director, PBGEN Redrico A Maranan who hosted the event, said the Funshoot and 2024 SWATFIT Tactical Games was established upon last year's success.

Maranan extended a warm invitation to all shooting enthusiasts, law enforcement professionals, and tactical athletes alike. Highlighting on camaraderie, skill enhancement, and community involvement.

"This funshoot aims to build stronger connections among participants while prioritizing firearm safety and proficiency," the police official said.

Simultaneously, the 2024 SWATFIT Tactical Game, organized by the District Mobile Force Battalion headed by P/Col. Emerick Sibalo, has 18 competing teams representing various units of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) and other Police Regional Offices (PROs).

Comprising a QUADRATHLON of four consecutive disciplines, participants will demonstrate their sharpshooting prowess, engaging in a series of dynamic scenarios designed to simulate real-world tactical situations.

“I am thrilled to host this 2nd funshoot alongside the SWATFIT Tactical Games. This event not only showcases the talent and dedication of our law enforcement community but also serves as a platform for fostering positive relationships with the public. Moreover, events like these highlight the importance of collaboration and teamwork, both within our law enforcement agencies and with the communities we serve. Together, we can work towards a safer, more secure environment for everyone," Maranan said.