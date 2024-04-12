Isuzu Philippines Corporation (IPC) gave a quick look of its future vehicle lineup during the recent 45th Bangkok International Motor Show.

Philippine media were treated to a display of what it described as the potential game-changer for the local automotive market.

The highlight of the Isuzu showcase was the groundbreaking Isuzu D-MAX EV and Isuzu Elf EV Concepts, marking Isuzu’s ambitious stride towards electrification and carbon neutrality.

At the heart of Isuzu booth is the new Isuzu D-Max EV Concept, a prototype electric pickup truck designed to cater to both commercial and personal use without compromising on performance.

Engineered with a full-time four-wheel drive and innovative e-axles, the D-Max EV Concept promises unmatched performance on challenging terrains while offering the smooth, quiet and efficient drive.

It is emblematic of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). With a potent 130-kilowatt maximum output and 325 newton-meter of torque powered by a cutting-edge lithium-ion battery, the D-MAX EV sets a new benchmark for electric mobility.

Initially set to launch in Europe, there is hopeful anticipation for its future release in the Southeast Asian market.

Complementing the electric pickup is the Isuzu Elf EV Concept, a light-duty truck designed under the Isuzu Modular Architecture and Component Standards (I-MACS).

Featuring a Center Drive System EV, this concept vehicle aims at optimizing weight distribution, wheelbase, and turning radius, making it ideal for urban logistics.

The Elf EV is driven by a single electric motor powered by a 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery, embodying Isuzu’s commitment to greener, more sustainable logistics solutions.

In addition to these electric vehicles, Isuzu also presented its renowned D-Maxand mu-X models, fitted with off-road and lifestyle accessories catering to the adventurous spirit prevalent in the Thai market.

These models continue to represent Isuzu’s legacy of durability and reliability, now combined with modern aesthetics and functionality.

IPC president Tetsuya Fujita shared his optimistic outlook on Isuzu’s journey towards innovation and carbon neutrality.

“The future looks brighter for Isuzu. Our latest developments are not just about embracing technological advancements but are a testament to our commitment to providing our customers worldwide, including the Philippines,” Tetsuya said.

“With reliable, sustainable, and forward-thinking transportation solutions.”

As the Isuzu brand continues to introduce different alternatives to achieve carbon neutrality, the Philippine market can eagerly anticipate a future where electric mobility and carbon neutrality become accessible realities.