Phl grapplers tap Russian mentor

The Philippine national wrestling team gets a big boost as it taps a Russian coach for its campaign in the Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from 19 to 21 April.

Wrestling Association of the Philippines president Alvin Aguilar told DAILY TRIBUNE that Aleks Safronov’s addition to the team bolsters their bid as the Asian tilt awards finalists with slots for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“He’s been there for a few months already even if he hasn’t been initially approved by the Philippine Sports Commission, he was already helping us out because it’s not just a one-off thing,” said Aguilar, who also said veteran wrestler Alvin Lobrequito will join the delegation as a coach.

“His heart is really into helping the Filipinos and I’m confident that as we move along we’re going to get way better results.”

World Combat Games bronze medalist Fierre Afan banners the six-man delegation as each wrestler aims to make it to the final of their respective weight divisions to make the Paris grade.

Afan will compete in the men’s 57-kilogram freestyle event while Aliyah Rose Gabales will join the women’s 53-kg freestyle and Filipino-American Arian Carpio will participate in the women’s 62-kg freestyle.

Jia Pingot will take part the women’s 50-kg freestyle while in the Greco-Roman category Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jason Baucas (men’s 67-kg) and Mark Ervin Oliveros (men’s 60-kg) will represent the country.