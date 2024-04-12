Period jewelry in the eyes of an art connoisseur

“Our ancestors made this excavated jewelry, all Filipino-made. It was often associated with excavated ceramics,” she said. “My husband (Edwin Bautista) was into ceramics in the ‘80s. He was the president of the Philippine Ceramics Society. He saw the gold inside [excavated], the ceramics, the vases and everything.”

When asked about their plethora of collections, Bautista said she didn’t get how Edwin, CEO of Union Bank and her life partner, felt about collecting antiquities. Eventually his fascination somehow got to her, and now it is a joy she would like t share with others.

“My husband started collecting ceramics (blue and white ones), and after that, he went to swords, maps, big woods and furniture. I started collecting, not excavated Hispanic jewelry, but European jewelry. That’s why when we go out of the country, I usually go to antique stores.”