Our Home opens in SM City Marikina

Our Home unveils its new store in SM City Marikina.

Since it opened its first store in 1997, OUR HOME has become the country’s leading lifestyle furniture store chain.

Reflective of OUR HOME’s philosophy of helping customers create their ideal modern contemporary home by providing new and exciting home furnishing ideas, OUR HOME Marikina houses the different modern contemporary furniture styles that OUR HOME is known for. You'll find furniture pieces and decor in great designs and great prices that are easy to mix and match.

As you enter the store, you'll be greeted with a friendly and relaxed ambiance as well as with our helpful staff, giving you a seamless home shopping experience. Lifestyle vignettes for living room, bedroom, and dining room give inspirations to your style.

OUR HOME’s commitment to continue improving the home shopping experience goes far beyond the store’s look. Personal Shoppers are ready to assist with in-store browsing, selection, and payment. Free Interior Design Advice is available to all customers, as well as Bespoke Services like customization of select furniture. Customers who prefer to shop online can expect the same great shopping experience through www.ourhome.ph.

In addition, OUR HOME has Call to Deliver 0917-8308037 for customers who prefer to shop from their homes.

Visit OUR HOME Marikina where you find Great Designs and Great Prices, and bring home happiness with you for every piece that you get.

OUR HOME Marikina is located at the Ground Level of SM City Marikina.