‘One More Chance, The Musical’ is worth all the anticipation

Philippine Educational Theater Association’s announcement in October 2023 that it would be turning the iconic 2007 movie One More Chance into a musical featuring the songs of today’s foremost band, Ben&Ben, created so much buzz that tickets sold out fast and show dates were added. Early buyers did the right thing as tickets are now hard to come by and the show itself is worth the anticipation.

One More Chance, The Musical gives so much life, color and dimension to the movie’s story that revolves around protagonists Popoy and Basha, how their five-year relationship came to an end and how it affected them to become better versions of themselves.

There’s still the feeling of familiarity as the story unfolds on stage, only it’s updated and expanded to explore more its themes on relationships, self-worth and mental health. But there are a lot more comedic and entertaining scenes here, especially when Popoy and Basha get together with their Thursday Barkada, composed of Krizzy, Kenneth, Anj, Chinno and JP. The real scene-stealers, though, are Popoy’s Nanay Edith and Tatay Willie.

The credit primary goes to the palpably tight and complementary works of playwright Michelle Ngu-Nario and director Maribel Legarda, as well as to the incisive musical direction by Myke Solomon. How Solomon matched Ben&Ben’s songs to the scenes was truly commendable. Some of his song choices were expected, given their similarity to the scenes’ mood and tone, but many others came off totally surprising. Just the same, the outcome inspires humming or even singing along to the band’s hits, like “Kathang Isip,” “Pagtingin,” “Maybe The Night” and “Araw-Araw.”

Powerhouse cast

PETA has gathered some of the best musical actors for One More Chance, The Musical supporting the two main leads (Sam Concepcion and Anna Luna as Popoy and Basha on Press Night, held a day ahead of the 12 April opening). Raul Montesa and especially Neomi Gonzales brought the house down as Popoy’s Tatay Willie and Nanay Edith, who, after staying in Korea, come home to follow up on the construction of their dream home with Basha as the architect and Popoy as the engineer.