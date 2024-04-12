New haven in Pampanga’s growing landscape

Amaia Land unveils its second project in the heart of one of the fastest-growing provinces in the country, Pampanga.

The project follows the successful development of Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 1.

The Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 2 is a 12-hectare housing development boasting 667 house and lot units in Barangays Calulut and Baliti in the booming city of San Fernando.

The residential units start with a minimum floor area of 60 sq uare meters and a lot area of 80 square meters, promising their residents a house to live in and embracing the modern and social lifestyle that every Filipino deserves.