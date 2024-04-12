New haven in Pampanga’s growing landscape

Amaia Land unveils its second project in the heart of one of the fastest-growing provinces in the country, Pampanga.
The project follows the successful development of Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 1.
The Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 2 is a 12-hectare housing development boasting 667 house and lot units in Barangays Calulut and Baliti in the booming city of San Fernando.
The residential units start with a minimum floor area of 60 sq uare meters and a lot area of 80 square meters, promising their residents a house to live in and embracing the modern and social lifestyle that every Filipino deserves.
The prices of the residential units range from P 1.2 million to P 7.5 million, varying on the measure of the house and lot.
The latest development of Amaia aims to provide a quality living environment for the Filipino people, bringing them closer to the gateways of Northern and Central Luzon.
Also included in the San Fernando, Pampanga housing development are the village pavilion, basketball courts, and swimming pools that will surely beat the summer heat.
Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 2 is strategically located between easily accessible places.
It is less than an hour’s drive to the Clark International Airport, New Clark City in Tarlac and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. Additionally, it is an hour’s drive to Metro Manila, making it a perfect home for easy and quick travel.
Amaia Scapes San Fernando Sector 2 is the Ayala Land’s second project in Pampanga after the Amaia Scapes Pampanga in the municipality of Mexico.
Interested buyers can inquire by visiting Amaia Land’s website (www.amaialand.com), where an Amaia Real Estate representative will assist them.