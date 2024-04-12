Navan fashion AI up

Singapore-based Navan AI has launched a new platform called niia.ai that promises to shake up the fashion design industry using the power of artificial intelligence. The platform leverages generative AI to streamline the design process, saving designers both time and money.

Traditionally, a concept can take weeks to develop, going through multiple stages before reaching the final product. Niia.ai condenses this process significantly, allowing designers to create variations or entirely new designs in a matter of hours simply by describing their ideas.

The platform boasts several features to enhance the design experience. A visualization tool allows designers to see the product from all angles, while AI-generated models can be used to virtually “try on” the designs. Additionally, niia.ai can generate high-quality images, eliminating the need for physical samples and reducing waste in the design process.

“We’re thrilled to introduce niia.ai to everyone in the fashion industry, from individual designers to established brands,” said Santosh Rout, founder and CEO of Navan AI. “This platform empowers designers to bring their ideas to life quickly and efficiently, without limitations imposed by time or budget.”