Model faces criminal charges for attempted sexual assault on 'It's Showtime' artist

Police arrested 25-year-old model Shervey Torno of Navotas City on charges of attempted sexual assault, according to Quezon City Police District Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico A. Maranan.

Maranan said Torno's victim was "It's Showtime" artist Tricia Anne Florentino, residing at Francesca Towers, Brgy. South Triangle, Quezon City.

Maranan said at around 7:30 p.m. on 11 April at Francesca Towers, Brgy. South Triangle, Quezon City, the victim, after dropping her laundry at her car downstairs, waited for the elevator and noticed the suspect sitting in the lobby.

They both entered the elevator, with the victim heading to the 8th floor and the suspect to the 11th floor. As the victim exited on the 8th floor and proceeded to her unit, the suspect followed her.

Upon reaching her door, the victim observed the suspect proceeding to the end unit. Rushing to enter her unit and closing the door behind her, she soon heard a knock. Peering through the peephole, she saw the suspect outside. Upon opening the door slightly, the suspect said, "Anong Facebook mo 'te, ang ganda mo kase," then suddenly put his left hand around the victim's waist, and said "pa kiss nga".

Startled and angered, the victim pushed him away and fled to seek assistance from the duty security guard in the lobby, who promptly apprehended the suspect.

The suspect were immediately turned over to the Kamuning Police Station 10 for proper investigation.

Torno is now facing foiled sexual assault charges before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

“Mag-doble ingat tayo sa lahat ng oras at i-report agad ang ganitong mga pangyayari. Tinitiyak ng QCPD sa biktima na pagbabayaran ng suspek ang kanyang ginawa dahil walang puwang dito sa ating lungsod ang mga ganitong klaseng tao,” Maranan said.