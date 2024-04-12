LATEST

Million dollar smile

Polident brought back the million-dollar smiles 1000 Filipinos on Friday, 12 April 2024 . The OPLAN BALIK-NGITI, now on its second year, aims to provide free dentures to Filipinos. The activity is in partnership with PDA, PARDTI, Mercury Drug, St. Joseph Drug, and Rose Pharmacy. With every purchase of Polident products at these pharmacies, funds will go towards making dentures for those in need. The initiative includes nationwide outreach efforts, education on denture care, and a trade and media launch featuring expert discussions and demonstrations, with actress Melai Cantiveros as the Polident Advocacy Ambassador. Photos by Yummie Dingding