Meralco Lowers Rates in April, All Set for Demand Spike During Dry Season

Even before the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) declared the official start of dry season in the country, Filipinos already feel the hot and humid weather.

Historically, electricity consumption increases during this season, driven by longer and more frequent use of cooling appliances to beat the heat.

On top of increasing demand, there is also pressure on the power grid due to tightness of supply which is partly caused by less capacity produced by hydropower plants.

As such, the energy industry faces the crucial task of managing the situation to ensure that there is sufficient supply to power the economy, and the consumers.

Meralco, the country’s largest distribution utility, has been on its toes to ensure sufficient and stable supply that will meet the increasing demand from its 7.8 million customers. The company actively implements measures to minimize the likelihood of power interruptions, thereby providing a stable and reliable energy supply.

A timely relief for consumers is Meralco’s recent announcement on the significant reduction in its overall rate for April, as it proactively campaigns for demand-side management practices.

Lower rates for April

Just recently, Meralco announced a reduction of almost one peso or P0.9879 per kilowatt hour (kWh) in the April electricity rate, bringing the overall rate for a typical household down to P10.9518 per kWh from P11.9397 per kWh in March.

For residential customers consuming 200 kWh, the adjustment is equivalent to a decrease of around P198 in their total electricity bill. The substantial reduction this month wiped out rate increases since January 2024, bringing the year-to-date adjustment to a net decrease of P0.3066 per kWh.

The overall reduction was driven mainly by sharp decreases in the generation and transmission charges.

The generation charge had a reduction of P0.3613 per kWh owing to lower costs from Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and Power Supply Agreements (PSAs) that offset the increase in Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) charges.

The transmission charge, meanwhile, went down by P0.4665 per kWh following the Energy Regulatory Commission’s suspension of settlements in the Reserve Market that drove the significant increase in ancillary service charges in the March electricity rates.

“The significant reduction in this month’s overall electricity rate more than wiped out the increases in power rates for the first quarter of the year. Despite the rate reduction, Meralco continues to encourage its customers to continue practicing energy efficiency especially during summer when consumption historically increases anywhere from 10 to 40 percent due to warmer temperatures,” Meralco Vice President and Head of Corporate Communications Joe R. Zaldarriaga said.