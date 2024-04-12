March of the humanoids

Figure AI, a startup company’s pioneering humanoid robots for hazardous and repetitive tasks, has secured a remarkable vote of confidence from leading artificial intelligence (AI) players. The company disclosed a staggering $675 million in funding, valuing it at $2.6 billion, with investments from tech behemoths like Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, and Microsoft.

While the prospect of robots assuming arduous or mundane duties is promising, experts raise concerns about AI’s potential impact on employment. The Philippines, heavily reliant on overseas Filipino workers’ remittances, and a burgeoning business process outsourcing sector, face significant ramifications.

Established in 2022, Figure AI introduced Figure 01, a versatile humanoid robot tailored for various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, warehousing, and retail. Distinctively human-like in appearance and movement, Figure 01 aims to address labor shortages without military applications.

A demonstration video showcases Figure A1’s prowess as it maneuvers to lift and transfer a plastic crate. Figure AI aspires for its robots to autonomously handle daily tasks, necessitating further advancements in AI systems.

The humanoid robot market witnesses a surge in competition, with players like Agility Robotics and Tesla unveiling their models. Analysts predict substantial growth, estimating a market value of $38 billion by 2035.

As part of its expansion, Figure AI collaborates with OpenAI and Microsoft Azure to enhance AI capabilities and provide cloud services. Though humanoid robots rely on costly components, decreasing production expenses render them more accessible.

However, the rise of AI and humanoid robots poses challenges for the Philippines. While automation mitigates labor shortages, it risks displacing millions of workers, particularly in manufacturing and BPO sectors. Preparing for this shift entails workforce upskilling, investing in human-centric AI development, and implementing social safety nets.

The Philippines needs to prepare for this potential disruption. This involves:

•Upskilling and reskilling the workforce. Equipping Filipinos with new skills that complement or are not easily replaced by AI, such as data analysis, coding, and complex problem-solving.

•Investing in AI development with a human-centric approach: The Philippines can participate in the development of AI with focus on creating robots that collaborate with humans, rather than replace them entirely.

•Social safety nets: The government may need to develop social safety nets to support workers who lose their jobs due to automation.

Despite the potential disruptions, Figure AI’s advancements herald transformative changes across industries. Navigating AI’s implications ensures a future where humans and robots coexist harmoniously, fostering innovation and economic prosperity.