Manila LGU drafts action plans vs scorching heat

The local government of Manila on Thursday announced that it will adopt a tiered warning system to address the intense heat brought by the El Niño phenomenon.

In a statement, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said that she has directed the City Health Office, Social Welfare Department, and Disaster Risk Reduction Office to create a Heat Index Action Plan Matrix.

“This plan will outline specific actions based on the heat index, including recommendations for staying indoors, suspending outdoor activities and work, and limiting water usage by businesses,” Lacuna said.

“The system should be comprehensive and ready for implementation as soon as possible. We need a more specific plan than the current Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration heat index system,” she added.

The mayor also expressed concern about the potential rise in heat-related illnesses and the strain on hospitals as she called for increased preparedness among health centers and barangay health workers.

“We should expect more cases of skin rashes, dehydration, dengue and heat stroke,” Lacuna said. “Hospitals should be ready for a possible increase in heart attacks, strokes and waterborne diseases.”

Lacuna stressed the importance of protecting vulnerable residents, such as senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with disabilities. Barangay tanods and fire stations were also instructed to be on high alert.

“We need to improve our fire prevention measures, especially during this dry season,” Lacuna said. “We’ve had several big fires this year caused by faulty electrical wiring and unattended candles.”

The announcement comes amid the ongoing El Niño, which is expected to bring hotter and drier conditions to the Philippines.