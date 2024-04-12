LTFRB reviews jeep builder’s program request

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) disclosed on Thursday that it has found several technical factors in the request of jeepney builder Francisco Motors’ request to join the agency’s TsuperHero program pilot implementation.

This comes after Francisco Motors has announced it intends to work with the CAZANOVA Transport Service Cooperative for its pilot implementation of the LTFRB’s public utility vehicle program.

The LTFRB stressed that the proposed route Merry Homes, Caloocan to Sta. Monica Shop and Ride Novaliches, Quezon City is not an existing route of CAZANOVA Transport Service Cooperative.

It clarified that the existing routes are Cielito Homes-Nova via Camarin Road Quirino with 39 authorized units and Almar Subdivision-Gotesco Commonwealth via Regalado with 12 authorized units.

“As seen on the route map, the end point of the proposed route Sta. Monica Shop and Ride, Novaliches, Quezon City amounted to a modification of its original route,” the LTFRB said.

“Memorandum Circular 2023-037 provides for the Guidelines for the Amendment of Fixed Routes of PUVs in MUCEP Area. Inclusion of the proposed route to any initiatives, like the TsuperHero Program is not under any of the conditions specified in the Memorandum Circular,” it added.