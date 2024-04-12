Limited-edition rum celebrates Spanish roots

Tanduay commemorates 170 years of mastery at rum-making with the launch of the Tanduay Heritage, a blend of rums matured through inter-island tropical aging.
“Tanduay Heritage pays homage to our Spanish roots in rum-making, back to our founding in 1854 during the Spanish period in our history. It also represents the brand’s strive for excellence throughout the years as it is blended from Tanduay’s finest reserves from different parts of the country,” said Roy Sumang, Tanduay International Business Development manager.
Reserved rums
While Tanduay Heritage is a Spanish-style rum, it is 100 percent crafted by Filipinos and was made in the country’s different islands. It is made from the reserved rums of Tanduay’s aging warehouses in Quiapo, Cabuyao and Negros, and were column-distilled in Batangas and Negros.
The molasses used in making Tanduay Heritage also came from Negros, and the reserved rums that went into it were aged up to 19 years in oak barrels that were once used for bourbon.
For its packaging, Tanduay Heritage comes in an accordion-type gift box in black with streaks of gold, symbolizing a treasure that is being unveiled. Its bottle is also black and has a natural cork.
Tanduay Heritage
Tanduay Heritage has a dark amber color, with elegant and sweet aromas of dried tropical fruits, vanilla, oak and caramel. It has a medium, smooth and fruity body and tastes of toffee, creme caramel, pepper, oak and honey. It has a warming medium-long finish manifesting nuances of molasses cookie and raisin.
Only 10,000 bottles of the Tanduay Heritage were made in a one-time production. It is available only until supplies last.
“This is one of the most expensive rums that we are introducing. In the US, it will retail at around $80 and here in the Philippines, it will be around P4,000,” Sumang said.
Tanduay Heritage is now available for purchase at select local and international stores. It is also available at shots.ph.