Limited-edition rum celebrates Spanish roots

Reserved rums

While Tanduay Heritage is a Spanish-style rum, it is 100 percent crafted by Filipinos and was made in the country’s different islands. It is made from the reserved rums of Tanduay’s aging warehouses in Quiapo, Cabuyao and Negros, and were column-distilled in Batangas and Negros.

The molasses used in making Tanduay Heritage also came from Negros, and the reserved rums that went into it were aged up to 19 years in oak barrels that were once used for bourbon.

For its packaging, Tanduay Heritage comes in an accordion-type gift box in black with streaks of gold, symbolizing a treasure that is being unveiled. Its bottle is also black and has a natural cork.