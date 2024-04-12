Lenovo Go satisfies gaming cravings

In today’s fast-paced environment, finding time for uninterrupted gaming can be difficult. Whether it’s unwinding with a calm game like Stardew Valley or rising through the ranks in Valorant, obtaining the ideal gaming state needs dedication.

However, Lenovo has a solution for gamers on the go: the Legion Go, a handheld device that provides a strong PC gaming experience without sacrificing quality.

The Legion Go features a bright 8.8-inch QHD+ touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, bringing games to life. Farming in Stardew Valley or exploring Ori and the Will of the Wisps will provide a visually gorgeous experience.

For fighting game fans, the Legion Go’s detachable controllers and built-in kickstand provide a lightweight and comfortable solution. Hall effect joysticks decrease stick drift and dead zones, resulting in accurate movement during strong combos in Street Fighter, Tekken and Mortal Kombat.

Racing game aficionados will like the Legion Go’s analog triggers, which provide improved control in games like Forza Horizon 5 and F1 2023. Stunning visuals paired with responsive controls create an engaging racing experience.

The removable controllers are ideal for first-person shooter (FPS) players. In FPS mode, the right controller morphs into an ergonomic mouse, providing the necessary precision for competitive gaming. The lightweight controller base attaches quickly for seamless transitions between matches.