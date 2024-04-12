Japanese home-furnishing brand expands to Phl market

Nitori is Japan’s largest furniture and home-furnishing retail chain with a vision to operate 3,000 stores and achieve sales of 3 trillion yen by 2032. The company produces furniture and home-furnishing products, including daily necessity items, hardware goods and adult women apparel.

With its business model that aims to “offer the unexpected” quality of service, Nitori has managed to open 822 stores in Japan and 179 stores in foreign countries/regions around the world, such as mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.