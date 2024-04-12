Japanese home-furnishing brand expands to Phl market

Nitori Group is accelerating its store launches in Asia, with its first store in the Philippines to open on 18 April at Mitsukoshi BGC.
“We are going to accelerate the expansion of our business within the Asian region, which is expected to achieve significant economic growth over the long term and serves as the core of the supply chain that supports the Nitori Group. We are very grateful that the total number of our stores will reach 1,000 by the end of this month. We will further accelerate the pace of our store openings, aiming for 200 each year, to capitalize on the growth of Asia and to meet the needs of our customers in the region. We are very pleased to be able to bring Nitori products to more countries, regions and customers,” Akio Nitori, representative director and chief executive officer of Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd, said.
Nitori is Japan’s largest furniture and home-furnishing retail chain with a vision to operate 3,000 stores and achieve sales of 3 trillion yen by 2032. The company produces furniture and home-furnishing products, including daily necessity items, hardware goods and adult women apparel.
With its business model that aims to “offer the unexpected” quality of service, Nitori has managed to open 822 stores in Japan and 179 stores in foreign countries/regions around the world, such as mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Nitori will continue its store network in the Philippines, aiming to open 50 branches by the end of 2032.
Prior to its opening in the Philippines, Nitori has entered the markets of Malaysia and Singapore in fiscal year 2022 and Thailand, Hong Kong, Korea and Vietnam in fiscal year 2023. By the end of fiscal year 2024, Nitori plans to increase its number of overseas stores by an additional 100.