Ingenious residential spaces for home seekers

“Aligned with the rest of the companies under the SM Group, we see the immense potential beyond the city centers in Metro Manila. With more developments in the provinces, these provide homes and spur foot traffic that ignites economic activity,” Jose Mari H. Banzon, president of SMDC, attests. “We endeavor to address the housing needs of regional communities to open more opportunities for progress in the regions.”

SMDC marked its first turnover ceremony in the Visayas region with Style Residences this year, following the fastest-developing province in the country, Mandurriao, the heart of Iloilo.

The space offers four swimming pools, a full-sized basketball court and jogging trails. Residents will surely feel at home as they will live in a metropolitan style, perfectly intertwining with the ambiance of the bustling City of Iloilo, serving as a gateway to the neighboring prominent regions of Negros Occidental and its highly urbanized capital, Bacolod City, alongside Guimaras, Antique and Aklan.

SMDC also launched its first prime residential lots-only opportunity through Parkville in Bacolod City, setting the stage for a new era in Bacolod’s residential real estate, ushering in limitless possibilities for residents.

It is offered in various lot sizes that allow residents to choose the perfect canvas for a one of a kind dream house. Featuring wise options for different preferences and requirements, everyone can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with living in a gated community.

This inaugural residential development of SMDC places homeowners at the driver’s seat, wherein they have the opportunity to create their dream homes.