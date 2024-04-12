HPV VACCINE: A SIMPLE WAY TO PREVENT CERVICAL CANCER

At first, there was spotting, or light vaginal bleeding, when it was not yet their monthly period. But, later on, out of the blue, the bleeding became “profuse” and “non-stop.” Like a faulty faucet.

It was this abnormal bleeding that made Analy Asignacion, Eden Lucero and Toots Magsino see a doctor. They were diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Thankfully, they survived the battle.

The three women shared their challenging experiences at a health forum titled “Together for Health: Making a United Stand Against Cervical Cancer” on 5 April at the Makati Diamond Residences. The event was organized by the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP) and MSD Philippines.

“Sana noon may vaccine na,” said Asignacion. “Naagapan siguro at hindi ako nagka-cancer.”

Asignacion was referring to the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

HPV is a very common, seemingly benign virus acquired by engaging in sexual activity -- vaginal, anal or oral -- with someone who has the virus. Sometimes, it goes away on its own without treatment. But in some cases, it can lead to cervical cancer.

Since HPV is a sexually transmitted disease, there is an impression that if a woman has cervical cancer, it means she has had multiple sexual partners, or is promiscuous. That is a myth, as a woman can also contract HPV the very first time she has sex.

According to the National Cancer Institute in the US, it can take about 20 years for HPV-infected cervical cells to develop into cancer. There are cases, however, when teens also get cervical cancer.

WHO's GLOBAL STRATEGY

Although the link between HPV and cervical cancer was discovered in the 1970s, it was only in 2006 when the first HPV vaccine became available. And it was in 2015 -- a year after Asignacion was diagnosed -- that the vaccine found its way into the Philippines. The Department of Health that year launched free HPV vaccines in communities, then in 2017, in elementary schools.

Since 99 percent of all cervical cancers are caused by HPV, pre-teens are encouraged to get the vaccine before they become sexually active. It is administered in two doses to girls ages nine to 14, and three doses for 15 and older.

In fact, it is the World Health Organization’s global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030 by getting 90 percent of girls fully vaccinated with the HPV vaccine by the age of 15.

TWO DEATHS EVERY HOUR

At the forum, PHAP executive director Teodoro Padilla pointed out a disturbing fact -- every two hours, a Filipina dies from cervical cancer. It is the second most common cancer among women (after breast cancer) in the country and is commonly found among Filipinas between the ages of 15 and 45.

Late diagnosis is not the only cause of the harrowing death rate -- but also the lack of funds for cancer treatment.

A published study reported that seven out of 10 cancer patients in the country quit their treatment regimen due to the staggering cost of cancer treatment.

When asked how much they spent for their cervical cancer treatment, Lucero said she spent about a million, since her cervical cancer also affected her bladder. Magsino said she spent about P400,000, with assistance from PhilHealth. Asignacion estimated her out-of-pocket expenses to be P100,000, and she had help from relatives and organizations.

Asignacion shared that during her battle with cervical cancer, she told her daughters and granddaughters to get the vaccine.

“Sinabi ko sa mga anak ko, ‘Ngayon, ito, nagka-cancer ako. Magpa-vaccine na kayo.’ Kahit sa mga apo ko, mga 13 year old o magsisimula pa lang mag-menstruation, inuudyok ko na sila: ‘May vaccine na. Kailangan n’yo na, para hindi n’yo maranasan ‘iyong nararanasan ko ngayon – hirap ng katawan at ng bulsa talaga.’”

FAST ACTION

The forum, organized to sound the alarm on cervical-cancer elimination, pushed for a multisectoral action. This means, everybody has to act fast -- all stakeholders down to the smallest local government unit or the barangay -- to educate Filipinos on cervical cancer, its prevention and early detection.

At the forum, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, delivered a message through a recorded video, saying that the PHAP and MSD did not bring everybody together at the forum “to just talk.”

“It means taking action. It means pulling our knowledge, our resources and our unwavering spirit that will make a real difference,” Go said, adding that the prevalence of cervical cancer in the Philippines “is not some abstract problem.”

“Our mothers, daughters, sisters, friends… their faces fuel our determination. Their stories demand that we do better.”