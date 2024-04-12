How hemodialysis helps

As a nephrologist, it is not uncommon to open up the discussion on dialysis when a patient’s kidneys start to fail. It is never easy, particularly for patients who hear about the severity of their condition for the first time. Some come to me for a second opinion, or even a third.

Simply put, our kidneys clean toxins from the blood and help make urine. If your kidneys no longer work properly to perform these functions and you progress to kidney failure, then the kidneys don’t filter blood the way they should. As a result, toxins and waste build up in your bloodstream. Dialysis does the work of your kidneys, removing waste products and excess fluid from the blood.

The most common negative response by someone hearing about dialysis for the first time is how they know someone who died a few months or years after starting dialysis. Dialysis is there to save your life -- because your kidneys no longer function at a level that can sustain you. Therefore, if none of those patients who needed dialysis actually had the benefit or capability to do so, then they may not have had even those few months or years after they started dialysis.

The most common form of dialysis is hemodialysis, where a machine removes blood from your body, filters it through a dialyzer that acts like an artificial kidney, then returns the cleaned blood to your body. This usually takes around three to five hours, either at a hospital or a dialysis center, three times a week.