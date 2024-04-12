HBO’s ‘The Sympathizer’ melds espionage thriller and historical satire

Chan-wook directs black comedy like he was born to it. Oldboy, for one, is widely considered brutal but you could see how it might also be comical. Plenty of the mojo in the series is how up and coming Hoa Xuande inhabits his role as Captain and develops him into a figure to hate but only to become someone to pity and then root for. With a South East Asian face and blue-grey eyes, he grew up in a rural village, brought up by a single mother and so was bullied by the other Viet kids. “Devil with 13 buttholes!” they cried as they beat him.

The Captain grapples with his undercover identity as a nationalist soldier versus his real identity as a communist spy. But more than depicting the strange and bizarre life of a double agent, the series explores how our hero must confront the contradictions inside him. To flush out all the toxic falsities he’s done in the service of opposing causes. Eventually he may figure out who he truly is only by achieving the elusive catharsis of what he wants to be. What is that? We figure out over seven hour-long episodes.