Demystifying weightlifting

Women have this general notion that weightlifting can make them bulk up to the point of turning into a hulk. That’s why they tend to shy away from gyms or if they are ever convinced to start working out, their first concern would be about getting too muscular.
Gym-initiated events, such as Kinetix Lab’s Squats for Cause, help correct such misconceptions about working out. The fundraiser was held two days before the National Women’s Month wrapped up in March at the One Ayala branch in Makati City. It had as beneficiary the non-profit group SPARK! Philippines, which “champions the development of women and youth as full partners in gender equality.”
Squats for a Cause saw females competing to make the highest number of squats while lifting a weight equal to 50 percent of their body weight for the duration of one minute and a half. None of those women had the sculpted physique of a bodybuilder.
Mina Tomas, whose petite body shape is packed with unbelievable strength, finished in first place by lifting 25 Kg while doing squats 67 times or reps. Second placer Shiela Sajorda lifted 37.5 Kg for 56 reps and raked in a total tonnage of 2100 Kg to earn the Best Lifter title. Nisha Ansoc came in third after lifting 30 Kg for 57 reps.
The men’s division, on the other hand, was won by Justin Asinas by lifting 72.5 Kg for 38 reps. Mark Espino came in a close second with 120 Kg for 37 reps, making him the Best Lifter with a total tonnage of 4440 Kg. Jaime Cabigas settled for the third place with 70 Kg lifted for 37 reps.
“Doing squats is an exercise that helps you build overall strength,” Kinetix Lab’s Marketing manager Louie Angeles-De Guia told DAILY TRIBUNE on the choice of challenge. “One of our missions is to help achieve greater strength.” She added that the fundraiser was just the first of the many events lined up this year at Kinetix Lab, which has branches at The Podium in Mandaluyong City and at the UP Town Center in Quezon City.
Just a few reminders for those doing squats or any other exercises from fitness coach Carlos Lanzona: Do warm-up stretches before a session and close it with a cooling down routine. Kinetix Lab members can avail of the resident physiotherapist’s advice on a cooling down mobility program and other post-workout concerns.
For a better, safer and more productive weightlifting experience, Lanzona’s tip is to wear shoes that are either flat, which feels like barefoot, or heeled. Also visit www.kinetixlab.com.ph, as well as the Kinetixlab handle on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram for more information.