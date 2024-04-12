Demystifying weightlifting

Women have this general notion that weightlifting can make them bulk up to the point of turning into a hulk. That’s why they tend to shy away from gyms or if they are ever convinced to start working out, their first concern would be about getting too muscular.

Gym-initiated events, such as Kinetix Lab’s Squats for Cause, help correct such misconceptions about working out. The fundraiser was held two days before the National Women’s Month wrapped up in March at the One Ayala branch in Makati City. It had as beneficiary the non-profit group SPARK! Philippines, which “champions the development of women and youth as full partners in gender equality.”

Squats for a Cause saw females competing to make the highest number of squats while lifting a weight equal to 50 percent of their body weight for the duration of one minute and a half. None of those women had the sculpted physique of a bodybuilder.

Mina Tomas, whose petite body shape is packed with unbelievable strength, finished in first place by lifting 25 Kg while doing squats 67 times or reps. Second placer Shiela Sajorda lifted 37.5 Kg for 56 reps and raked in a total tonnage of 2100 Kg to earn the Best Lifter title. Nisha Ansoc came in third after lifting 30 Kg for 57 reps.