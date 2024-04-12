Davao fire victims get gov’t aid

DAVAO CITY — Over 100 families affected by a fire in two separate incidents here received relief and cash assistance from First Congressional District Representative Paolo Duterte.

Duterte’s son, Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, led the distribution of assistance to affected families at Purok 25 and 26 Muslim Village and Purok 4 Seawall Bucana, all within Barangay 76-A’s watch.

The Bureau of Fire Protection in Davao (BFP–Davao) reported two distinct fire incidents on 7 April at Purok 26 and the second incident was at Purok 4.

Authorities noted around 474 individuals were affected by these incidents. The local government temporarily sheltered the fire victims at a nearby covered court of the affected areas.

The lawmaker’s team distributed relief packs, containers, bottled water and cash through the Pulong-Pulong ni Pulong program to 50 house owners, 23 sharers, 17 renters, 44 boarders, and two caretakers.

They immediately served 500 hot porridges (lugaw) and will provide a packed lunch for the next five days, which started on Tuesday until Sunday, 14 April.

“I am grateful for the people’s unwavering support to my father and the Duterte family. We affirmed our commitment to delivering prompt assistance to families affected by unfortunate events,” Rigo said.