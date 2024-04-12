Dagoon, Go eye title repeat in PPS Cainta

Cadee Jan Dagoon and Marcus Go target not only consecutive victories in their respective age groups but also in higher divisions, seeking another shot at Most Valuable Player honors in the PPS-PEPP Cainta National Tennis Championship, which unfolded Friday at the Village East Tennis Club in Cainta, Rizal.

Dagoon, who triumphed in the girls’ 14U category and secured second place in the 16U division at home in Olongapo last week, faces a formidable challenge from top seed Ave Maria Policarpio, along with tough competitors Izabelle Camcam and Ayl Gonzaga.

Go, who dominated the boys’ 12U class and finished as runner-up in the 14U category, is prepared to fend off rivals like Joshua Stewart, Matthias Go and Matteo Calingasan in the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

Also vying for second titles in the country’s premier talent-search, spearheaded by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro and sanctioned by Philta, include Quezon City’s Chloe Mercado in the 18U and Nueva Ecija’s Jayden Ballado in 16U, both in girls’ division.

Focus will also be on Samuel Davila, a local talent, who upstaged fancied rivals to snare the boys’ 16U trophy in the previous Group 1 event in Olongapo. Davila, buoyed by hometown support, is also set to compete in the challenging 18U class against the likes of Ariel Cabaral, Antonio Ng Jr. and Rueben Otadoy.