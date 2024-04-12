BTS’ Jungkook, TXT, Stray Kids win at 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards

Popular K-pop boy bands emerge as winners of the first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards.

The star-studded awards show, which was launched by entertainment media outlets Newsen and Star1, took place on 10 April in Yokohama, Japan.

For the inaugural awards ceremony, Stray Kids took home three awards, including the most-coveted Daesang or Grand Prize.

Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together bagged the most awards, such as The Platinum, Global K-pop Leader, Artist of the Year and Best Performance.

BTS’ Jungkook, currently serving his mandatory military service, won Song of the Year with his chart-topping single “Seven,” featuring American rapper Latto.