BTS’ Jungkook, TXT, Stray Kids win at 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards

Popular K-pop boy bands emerge as winners of the first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards.
The star-studded awards show, which was launched by entertainment media outlets Newsen and Star1, took place on 10 April in Yokohama, Japan.
For the inaugural awards ceremony, Stray Kids took home three awards, including the most-coveted Daesang or Grand Prize.
Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together bagged the most awards, such as The Platinum, Global K-pop Leader, Artist of the Year and Best Performance.
BTS’ Jungkook, currently serving his mandatory military service, won Song of the Year with his chart-topping single “Seven,” featuring American rapper Latto.
Meanwhile, Treasure and The Boyz tied with three awards.
Girls Generation’s Yuri and 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon served as the emcees for the awards show, while Filipina actress Francine Diaz was among the prominent figures in the entertainment industry who presented an award.
“I’m so happy and excited to attend the Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2024,” said Diaz in her spiel. “Let’s enjoy the wonderful performances of our favorite K-pop sensations.”
Here’s the full list of winners of the first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards:
Daesang (Grand Prize): Stray Kids
Artist of the Year: TXT
Album of the Year: Stray Kids (★★★★★ [5-STAR])
Song of the Year: BTS’s Jungkook (“Seven feat. Latto”)
The Platinum Award: TXT
Best Group: Stray Kids, NiziU
Best Solo: TWICE’s Jihyo, Lim Young Woong
Best Band: DAY6
Global K-Pop Leader: TXT
Best Performance: TXT (Group); SHINee’s Taemin (Solo); INI (Japan)
Best Stage: THE BOYZ; JO1 (Japan)
Platinum Worldwide: TREASURE
Best New Artist: NCT WISH, TWS, ZEROBASEONE
Best Conceptual Artist: THE BOYZ (Group); SHINee’s Taemin (Solo)
Best Star: STAYC, THE BOYZ (South Korea); NiziU, THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE (Japan)
Best Touring Artist: TREASURE
Best Virtual Artist: PLAVE
Best Hip-Hop: TREASURE
Best Rock Ballad: DAY6’s “Young K”
Best Trot: Young Tak
Hot Trend: ATBO, Creepy Nuts
Hot Icon: Billlie, FANTASY BOYS
Fan Choice Artist: Lim Young Woong
Fan Choice Rookie: Jeong Dong Won (JD1)