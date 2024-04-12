SHOW

BTS’ Jungkook, TXT, Stray Kids win at 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards

Filipina actress Francine Diaz was among the prominent figures in the entertainment industry who presented an award.
Stray Kids
Stray KidsPHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF Stray Kids

Popular K-pop boy bands emerge as winners of the first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards.

The star-studded awards show, which was launched by entertainment media outlets Newsen and Star1, took place on 10 April in Yokohama, Japan.

For the inaugural awards ceremony, Stray Kids took home three awards, including the most-coveted Daesang or Grand Prize.

Meanwhile, Tomorrow X Together bagged the most awards, such as The Platinum, Global K-pop Leader, Artist of the Year and Best Performance.

BTS’ Jungkook, currently serving his mandatory military service, won Song of the Year with his chart-topping single “Seven,” featuring American rapper Latto.

The Boyz
The BoyzPHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF THE BOYZ

Meanwhile, Treasure and The Boyz tied with three awards.

Girls Generation’s Yuri and 2PM’s Ok Taecyeon served as the emcees for the awards show, while Filipina actress Francine Diaz was among the prominent figures in the entertainment industry who presented an award.

TXT
TXTPHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF TXT

“I’m so happy and excited to attend the Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2024,” said Diaz in her spiel. “Let’s enjoy the wonderful performances of our favorite K-pop sensations.”

Here’s the full list of winners of the first-ever Asia Star Entertainer Awards:

Daesang (Grand Prize): Stray Kids

Artist of the Year: TXT

Album of the Year: Stray Kids (★★★★★ [5-STAR])

Song of the Year: BTS’s Jungkook (“Seven feat. Latto”)

The Platinum Award: TXT

Best Group: Stray Kids, NiziU

Best Solo: TWICE’s Jihyo, Lim Young Woong

Best Band: DAY6

Global K-Pop Leader: TXT

Best Performance: TXT (Group); SHINee’s Taemin (Solo); INI (Japan)

Best Stage: THE BOYZ; JO1 (Japan)

Platinum Worldwide: TREASURE

Best New Artist: NCT WISH, TWS, ZEROBASEONE

Best Conceptual Artist: THE BOYZ (Group); SHINee’s Taemin (Solo)

Best Star: STAYC, THE BOYZ (South Korea); NiziU, THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE (Japan)

Best Touring Artist: TREASURE

Best Virtual Artist: PLAVE

Best Hip-Hop: TREASURE

Best Rock Ballad: DAY6’s “Young K”

Best Trot: Young Tak

Hot Trend: ATBO, Creepy Nuts

Hot Icon: Billlie, FANTASY BOYS

Fan Choice Artist: Lim Young Woong

Fan Choice Rookie: Jeong Dong Won (JD1)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph