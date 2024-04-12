Bong Go visits Iloilo to aid displaced workers, typhoon-hit communities; checks Super Health Center

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Pototan, Iloilo, on Thursday, 11 April to provide aid and support to displaced workers and recovering typhoon victims following his inspection of the ongoing construction of a Super Health Center in the town.

In his speech during the activity at the Pototan Astrodome, Go expressed his gratitude and deep connection to the people of Iloilo.

"Ituring n'yo lang po ako na parang kapatid ninyo. Huwag kayong magpasalamat sa akin. Sa totoo lang po, ako ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n’yo ako ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," he said.

During his visit, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts to 500 displaced workers from Pototan and 70 recovering typhoon victims from the town of Leganes.

There were also select recipients of a bicycle, shoes, mobile phones, watches, and basketball and volleyball balls.

Through Go's initiative of bringing public services closer to the grassroots and in collaboration with various agencies, the beneficiaries were also able to avail of various government programs.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) provided temporary employment to qualified displaced workers through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

"Nandito po ang ating DOLE para sa programang TUPAD para bigyan kayo ng pansamantalang trabaho. Palakpakan naman natin ang ating mga empleyado ng DOLE," expressed Go.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority (NHA) extended rebuilding assistance to the typhoon victims through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP).

"Ito naman programang EHAP, isa ako sa nagsulong nito noon. Ngayon, ito ay aking sinusuportahan na maipagpatuloy para may maibili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa ang mga nasunugan at nabiktima ng kalamidad," Go added.

Moreover, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, offered additional help to Ilonggos in need of medical assistance through the Malasakit Centers in the province.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), 161 operational centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide so far.

Malasakit Centers in Iloilo are located at West Visayas State University Medical Center and Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) in Iloilo City.

Other Malasakit Centers in the province are at Don Jose S. Monfort Medical Center Extension Hospital in Barotac Nuevo, Western Visayas Sanitarium and General Hospital (WVSGH) in Santa Barbara.

The senator also highlighted that he continues to support the establishment of Super Health Centers across the country, which shall improve the healthcare system and bring primary care, consultations, and early disease detection closer to communities.

Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 27 in Iloilo province with one in Pototan, which he inspected on the same day.

During the inspection of the Super Health Center, Go lauded the local government of Pototan for their support and dedication to bringing medical services closer to their constituents, including Mayor Rafael Enrique Lazaro, Vice Mayor Thomas Peñaflorida, among others.

Mayor Lazaro expressed profound gratitude towards Go for his role in establishing the Super Health Center in the town and in continuously helping their communities in their times of need, saying: "agad siyang bumisita sa atin, sa kabila ng napaka-busy niyang schedule bilang senador."

The construction of the Super Health Center in Pototan, lauded by Mayor Lazaro, aims not only to offer primary care, medical consultations, and early disease detection but also embodies a holistic approach to promoting the well-being of Filipinos even in the grassroots.

"Our town is beyond grateful and honored that Senator Bong Go made the time to visit and go over our (super health) center's construction," Lazaro stated, praising the senator's advocacy for a stronger healthcare system in the Philippines.

"So, on behalf of the people of Pototan and the municipal officials of Pototan, we warmly welcome Senator Bong Go to Pototan. Maraming salamat po, sir," Mayor Lazaro added.

Meanwhile, Go emphasized the need to bring specialized medical services closer to all regions.

That is why he served as the principal sponsor and one of the authors of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act.

In the WVMC, there are existing specialty centers, such as cardiovascular care, lung care, neo natal care, and mental health.

The facility is also set to have orthopedic care, physician rehabilitation medicine, trauma care, cancer care, geriatric care, eye care, and toxicology care.

Meanwhile, WVSGH also plan to have toxicology care.

To further help create more opportunities for the province, Go supported various projects, including the construction of multipurpose buildings in Barotac Viejo, the completion of various barangay health stations throughout Iloilo City, and the construction of a multipurpose building for the Iloilo City Public Market.

Other significant initiatives he supported include the concreting or construction of roads in Badiangan, Banate, Carles, Dumangas, Lemery, Miag-ao, and Sara; completion of the barangay health stations in Leon; construction of a flood control system in Balasan; construction of a seawall in Banate; construction of the legislative building in San Dionisio; and improvement of the public parks in Dueñas, among others.

"Tandaan natin, minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kung ano pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede nating gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito. Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos," added Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service for the poor.

On the same day, Go also attended the Philippine Pharmacists Association Inc. Annual National Convention Opening Ceremonies and the Philippine Councilors League Visayas Island Congress, both in Iloilo City.