A home that is one with nature

Brook House by developer HOOGAH. Homes is expected to adeptly manage the southern heat while promising a greener space and cleaner air.
Nestled in Antipolo City, the company’s first residential project combines the Filipino concept of maaliwalas (serene) and Scandinavian hygge (coziness).
“Both design principles prioritize inviting you to relax, connect with nature, and encourage meaningful moments with your loved ones by way of clean tonal palettes and thoughtful spatial arrangements,” architect Nikki Buensalido said.
The development further draws inspiration from tropical architectural principles, with its design that maximizes open spaces to promote natural airflow and a harmonious integration with the surrounding environment. The ground floor’s open-concept layout embraces the refreshing northeast breeze and scenic views, seamlessly extending the cool air to the floors above.
Brook House, which sits in a 269-square-meter lot, has a 35.20-sq.m. living room on the ground floor, four bedrooms with balconies, five bathrooms, a family hall, a multipurpose room and a garden. The three-story home’s interiors will be adorned with natural materials and bathed in natural light.
Set for completion in April 2025, Brook House will rise in Barrington Place Town & Country Estates and will only be approximately 500 meters away from Valley Golf & Country Club, and less than 10 kilometers away from SM City Masinag, Metro Antipolo Hospital and schools Our Lady of Fatima University and Assumption Antipolo.
“At HOOGAH, we’re committed to creating spaces that redefine how we live by filtering out the stress and complexity of the modern world. We want you to come home to a sanctuary that enables you to pause, reflect and appreciate the profound joys in everyday living. By blending the distinctly Filipino and Scandinavian design philosophies together, we hope to inspire future homeowners to pursue a life that is purposeful, positive and full,” engineer Thess Marquez said.
HOOGAH. Homes is established and co-founded by architect Nikki Boncan-Buensalido and engineer Thess Palomo Marquez following a partnership between their respective firms, the project’s designer Barchan + Architecture led by principal chief architect and chief design ambassador architect Jason Buensalido and builder Evermount Construction Corporation headed by president and chief executive officer Engr. Mike Marquez.