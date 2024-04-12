One of Luneta’s pocket gardens transformed into a bustling food park sprawled with mobile carts offering iconic Filipino fare (think Cebu lechon, chicken inasal, Ilocos empanada and Bicol express) in a manner reminiscent of a barrio fiesta.

The food and lifestyle market at Noli Me Tangere Garden is open daily to the public in the prowl for regional cuisines.

The park also features a weekly lineup of food demonstrations and activities to drum up foodgoers while they enjoy their weekend food trip.

At the recent opening graced with foreign envoys and expats, Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco zeroed in on the tourism department’s promotion of the Filipino brand and identity in all aspects of travel, recognizing the people’s food and cuisines as pivotal to their cultural heritage.

“This Philippine Eatsperience, a part of DoT’s flagship program, highlights one of the most enjoyable things that you can experience when you visit or when you live in the Philippines, the Filipino fiesta.”

DoT strives to offer travelers an authentic taste of Filipino hospitality, while visiting top destinations like Rizal Park and Intramuros.

“We are crafting unique culinary tours and circuits that allow connoisseurs and travelers alike to explore the diversity and richness of our culinary traditions.”

Meanwhile, the Filipino Fiesta brought the tourism chief and guests to the next stop at Baluarte Plano Luneta de Sta. Isabel in Intramuros, where over 30 food junctions, cooking demonstrations and tasting await hungry travelers on board the Philippines Hop-On-Hop-Off.

“Everywhere in the Philippines, where ever you may find yourself, whether up in the North, in Central Philippines or in the South, there is always a fiesta that is celebrated. And, in these fiestas, we show the best virtues of being Filipinos: compassion, generosity, and a sense of community toward others.”