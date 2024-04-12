500 families displaced after Tondo fire

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Manila reported on Thursday that at least 300 houses were razed by a fire on Wednesday afternoon and left at least 500 families homeless at Isla Putting Bato, Tondo, Manila.

Initial investigations showed that the fire started at 3:49 p.m. last Wednesday and reached Task Force Alpha until it was declared under control at 8:30 p.m.

Reports from the Manila Police District Police Station 12 also said that three individuals suffered minor injuries and were treated by personnel from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

No casualties reported during the incident.

It was learned that the fire spread quickly to houses that were made mostly of light materials and estimated worth of damages reaching at least P1 million.

Arson probers are still investigating on the incident to determine the origin of fire.

The families that were left homeless were transferred to the Barangay Delpan covered courts as the local government of Manila provided them with aid and hot meals.