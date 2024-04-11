White House official: 4 major biz hubs in Luzon to be connected soon

The United States and Philippine governments will work together on several infrastructure projects that will link Luzon's four most important economic hubs, a top White House official said on Thursday (US time).

At a background press call ahead of the bilateral meeting of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden and the Trilateral Leaders' Summit, senior officials from the US government have revealed plans for the PGI Luzon corridor and a strategic collaboration with Japan in Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) technology.

“We’ll be announcing an important set of new infrastructure projects known as the PGI Luzon corridor, the first-ever (Partnership for Global Infrastructure) corridor in the Indo-Pacific, which will connect Subic Bay, Clark, Manila, and Batangas in the Philippines to accelerate coordinated investments in high-impact infrastructure projects, including ports, rail, clean energy, semiconductors, supply chains, and other forms of connectivity in the Philippines,” the US senior administration official said in a background press call, published on the White House website.

“We will be holding events and setting up a steering committee to accelerate the work on this Luzon corridor, and the Development Finance Corporation will open its first regional office in the Philippines as part of this announcement,” the official added.

The US official mentioned that their government is working closely with the Philippine government to ensure that they can work as a group to deploy secure, trusted information and communication technologies in the Southeast Asian country.

While the official didn't talk much about the detail, he mentioned that the US government thinks "it will take some time for the full suite of investments that we've envisioned here to come to pass."

The announcements come ahead of a pivotal meeting between Biden and President Marcos, where discussions will center on initiatives spanning economic cooperation, energy security, maritime collaboration, and infrastructure investment.

“As I mentioned, we’re standing up a steering committee of high-level US, Philippines, and Japanese government officials to ensure that we are steering private sector investment to exactly the types of projects that this corridor needs to improve, as well as bringing a full suite of U.S. government tools to bear,” the official said.

In the same background press call ahead, another White House official mentioned that several US companies will also say they are investing in the Philippines.

Among these are companies that work with undersea lines, logistics, clean energy, and the phone system.

"The US Development Finance Corporation will be setting up an office in the Philippines to help to steer this work, And the US Trade and Development Agency has announced a number of new activities in the Philippines that will help to support it as well," the official said.

Marcos, Biden, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are meeting for the first time as a trilateral summit to talk about a range of issues, including how to strengthen their business ties.

Marcos arrived in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in the Philippines) to join the first meeting of three leaders with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.