Popyrin spoils Rublev title defense

MONTE CARLO, Monaco (AFP) — Andrey Rublev’s Monte Carlo Masters title defense ended at the first hurdle with a straight-sets defeat by Australian Alexei Popyrin, while Jannik Sinner eased through.

The Russian never got going in the second-round tie as Popyrin eased to a 6-4, 6-4 win at the traditional clay court warm-up for the French Open.

The world No. 46 will face compatriot Alex de Minaur, who beat Tallon Griekspoor in three sets, for a possible quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic.

“I enjoyed coming out on center court for the first time. First tournament on clay of the year and I have good memories from last year,” said Popyrin, who won his second ATP title in Croatia on clay in 2023.

“I am feeling really comfortable on it and happy to beat a guy who was in form, confident and the defending champ. It was an awesome match.”

The loss extended a poor run of form for Rublev, after a defeat in his opening match against Tomas Machac in Miami and losing to Jiri Lehecka in the Indian Wells last 32.

The sixth seed had a break point to level at 5-5 in the second set but found the net and Popyrin closed out the victory.

Rublev lifted his first Masters 1000 title in Monaco last year by beating Holger Rune in the final.

Australian Open champion Sinner cruised through, though, seeing off American Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-2.

The world No. 2 converted seven of the 12 break points he created and saved all three of the ones he faced in a dominant performance.

The Italian will next play Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the Last 16.

“Every year, it’s tough to come here and try to perform well, but I’m very happy about this performance and let’s see what is coming in the next round,” said Sinner, who lost to Rune in the semifinals 12 months ago.

“I haven’t served very well, but I returned very well, I stayed close to the baseline.”