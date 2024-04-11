Pokwang’s ex-partner, Lee O'Brian, deported

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced Thursday afternoon that Lee O'Brian, an American national, had been successfully deported.

To recall, Filipino comedian Marietta Subong, more popularly known as Pokwang, filed a deportation case against her ex-partner for working in the country without proper permit or visa.

According to the Bureau, in the female comedian complaint, Subong claimed that O'Brian performed services for several production companies in the country without obtaining the necessary permits from Department of Labor and Employment and BI.

BI ordered O'Brian to be deported in December after it determined that the complaint had merit and that he had broken the terms of his visa.

O'Brian submitted a move for reconsideration, but it was eventually turned down.

After verifying that O'Brian had no outstanding local case in the Philippines, Commissioner Norman Tansingco confirmed that O'Brian was deported on 8 April via a Philippine Airlines (PAL) flight bound for San Francisco.

Tansingco said that as a consequence of his deportation, his name has been included in the BI’s blacklist, preventing him from re-entering the country in the future.