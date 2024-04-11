PAF boosts air defense strength

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is prioritizing the enhancement of a conceptual framework for the deployment of the country’s air power, its spokesperson, Col. Ma. Consuelo Nunag-Castillo, said.

“We intend to strengthen our six core systems, which are, as a whole, part of our integrated air operations concept and, at the same time, the development of our air power,” Castillo said in an exclusive interview on Daily Tribune’s show Straight Talk.

The PAF’s integrated operation system broadly portrays how the country’s air unit conducts its core functions as part of a joint, interagency, or multinational force or independently in support of national security objectives.

It also discusses how the Air Force intends to provide the air power capabilities required by the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ various mission areas.

Castillo said the PAF is now stronger and is becoming “more capable, credible, and sustainable.”

“And with that, we intend to develop our six core systems,” she added.

Castillo was referring to the country’s integrated air defense system development for its territorial defense capability.

These include weapon systems, command and control systems, detection systems, surface strike systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, and the mobility support system.

According to Castillo, the PAF’s core systems are projected to ensure the elevation and expansion of the country’s air power capabilities for joint and combined forces by transitioning from a resource-constrained capacity-driven organization to a capability-driven Air Force that is “operationally agile and responsive across all mission areas.”

The PAF has also set objectives to improve its operational readiness through its capability enablers — the material and non-material requirements — to ensure that it can provide and employ forces within the levels and standards required by the AFP.