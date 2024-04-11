Nuggets reclaim top spot

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Nikola Jokic scored 41 points as the Denver Nuggets reclaimed pole position in the Western Conference playoff race with a 116-107 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their top-of-the-table clash on Wednesday.

In a hard-fought showdown in Denver that saw the lead change hands 15 times, the Nuggets finally pulled clear in the fourth quarter to seal victory.

The result means Denver, the reigning National Basketball Association champion, now leads the Western Conference by one game with two regular-season fixtures remaining.

With their final opponents lowly ranked Memphis and San Antonio, the Nuggets (56-24) are now heavy favorites to finish top of the West and seal the No.1 seeding and home advantage through the playoffs.

“We found a way to win, our defense in the fourth quarter was amazing,” Jokic told ESPN, before downplaying the significance of Denver’s return to the top.

“It’s important to be honest, but the West is really, really, really tough. We could play the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State in the first round — they’re all good teams.”