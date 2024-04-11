Novo Ecijanos need PhilHealth registration

CABANATUAN City, Nueva Ecija — The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has urged Novo Ecijanos to register so they can avail of the agency’s services.

The statement was made during the recent delivery of the Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (Konsulta) Package at this city.

“We are currently coordinating with local health facilities in Nueva Ecija to deliver our Konsulta Package to the residents of this province,” PhilHealth local health insurance office (LHIO) Cabanatuan chief social insurance officer Marvy Robledo said.

The official cited that once a person is accredited to a PhilHealth Konsulta Provider, they are entitled to avail free consultation, health risk screening and assessment, laboratory and diagnostic tests and medicine.

Robledo added that the program was broadened to provide benefits to members in gaining primary healthcare.

Inclusive is the free consultation that the beneficiary can use, along with 13 laboratory tests and 21 various medicines free of charge.

The official said that they are coordinating with local government units in the second and third district of Nueva Ecija to accredit health facilities in providing primary care to Novo Ecijanos.

Currently, there are 37 Rural Health Unit accredited by LHIO Cabanatuan in providing the Konsulta Package in their areas.

Robledo said that the LHIO personally went to the facilities that meet the standards of the Konsulta Program.