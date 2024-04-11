No PDL hospitalized, says BJMP

The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) reported on Wednesday that no persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) were hospitalized due to summer diseases and other ailments in jail facilities, despite a recorded 2,620 cases among inmates in March.

BJMP spokesperson Chief Insp. Jayrex Bustinera attributed the lack of hospitalizations to the agency’s efforts in mitigating overcrowding and improving healthcare within jails.

“While we’ve seen cases of summer diseases like acute gastroenteritis, boils, and gastritis, we haven’t had any PDLs requiring hospitalization,” Bustinera said.