Mystery surrounds Fil-Chinese businesswoman’s death

Authorities reported that a 47-year-old Filipino-Chinese businesswoman was found dead by hanging in her Ermita, Manila condominium residence early Wednesday morning.

Initial reports said that the businesswoman — identified as Stephanie Chan — apparently committed suicide.

According to the investigation conducted by PCMS Boy Niño Baladjay of the MPD Homicide Section, Chan, a resident of Room 1108 at the Grand Residences Mansion on Adriatico Street, used a belt to hang herself from the ceiling.

Her housemaid, Melanie, discovered the body at 12:24 a.m. as authorities learned that Chan had been diagnosed with severe depression and had recently stopped taking her medication.

She was reportedly overheard saying that suicide was preferable to taking her medicine.

Other witnesses said that they last saw Chan alive on Tuesday evening, leaving the condominium with Melanie and her sister.