Moto taxis part of solution — Bongbong

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said the only way to decongest Metro Manila’s roads is through an increase in mass transit while expanding motorcycle taxis in other urban areas.

During the open forum of the Bagong Pilipinas Town Hall Meeting on Traffic Concerns, Marcos said the government is intensifying its efforts to enhance the country’s public transportation network.

“There is no solution to traffic if we don’t transition to the roads and shift to mass transit. That’s why we’re putting up subways, putting up trains, this is really to make things much easier. No more traffic,” Marcos said.

“Even the rich ride the train because it’s the fastest way to get to their destination. That’s how it is even in big cities like New York and London. They ride the train, so that is the only solution,” he added.

The government, he said, is trying to do double-time to establish mass transit in Metro Manila since traffic congestion continues to waste commuters’ time while wasting fuel of motorists.

George Royeca, CEO and Transport Advocate of the motorcycle ride-hailing firm Angkas, said he welcomes the administration’s direction for the MC taxi industry.

“It has always been our advocacy to bring the technology and the livelihood to more of our kababayans. We have advocated to push for the legislation so we can serve more and bring more livelihood nationwide,” he added.