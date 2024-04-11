Metro mayors adjust working hours

In a bid to address worsening traffic congestion, all local government units (LGUs) and their agencies in Metro Manila have begun implementing a new work schedule of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The resolution, approved by the Metro Manila Council (MMC) and all National Capital Region mayors, also urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to adopt the same modified working hours for national government agencies in the region.

This shift — from the traditional 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule — aims to improve commuting conditions and ease traffic flow during peak hours.

The MMC’s decision follows a comprehensive study on Metro Manila’s traffic situation as the council believes the standardized work schedule will distribute the influx and egress of employees, thereby mitigating congestion.

It added that the earlier start and end times will allow government workers to adjust their travel schedules, potentially reducing traffic volume on Metro Manila roads.

Additionally, the move separates government employees’ commutes from those of private companies, which typically adhere to the 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule. This separation is expected to create “breathing space” for both sectors during rush hour.

The MMC assured the public that government transactions will remain unaffected and observations indicate that these transactions often begin before 8 a.m. and conclude before 5 p.m.

Citing Section 6, Rule XVII of the Omnibus Rules Implementing Book V of the Administrative Code of 1987, the MMC’s resolution is legally grounded in the authorization of flexible work arrangements within the government.

The MMC further recommends that all LGUs in Metro Manila enact corresponding ordinances to solidify the implementation of the adjusted work hours.