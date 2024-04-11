Master Siomai taps Pisopay for franchise management

A known dimsum company, Master Siomai is tapping Pisopay to be its provider of an end-to-end Franchising Management System, which will not only enhance the company's internal records but will also be the way to convert traditional cash-on delivery transactions into the online ordering of supplies and real-time inventory management.

The Pisopay service will also make Master Siomai more convenient and innovative for franchisees nationwide.

Through the franchising management system, franchisees can order and pay for supplies, track daily sales income, and generate real-time reports in the comfort of their homes.

Master Siomai President and CEO Ernie Chan said they remain true to their commitment to providing meat products that are safe and of excellent quality which is the reason for the exponential growth of the business, which now has more than 900 branches nationwide.

Patrons and newbies to the brand will surely reap the benefits of this digital transformation and the "Wag basta siomai, mag Master Siomai" tagline will add a new meaning, not just how superior the taste of its product, but of the quality of its service.

Pisopay has been developing an end-to-end system that caters to its client's needs for about seven years now that have helped government agencies such as the Maritime Industry Authority, Bureau of Quarantine, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-NCR, and local government units of Bacoor and Navotas.

Also, Pisopay is servicing schools like the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy, National Maritime Polytechnic; and online selling platforms such as Palenke.ph & Gentech, as well as cooperatives, travel agencies, and resorts, among others.