Marcos revives anti-wang-wang law anew

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has banned government officials and staff from using sirens and blinkers similar to the "anti-wang-wang" policy put in place by the late President Benigno Aquino III during his term.

Malacañang issued Administrative Order 18, which Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed 25 March 2024 and was only made public on Thursday, to make sure that roads and traffic are better and run more smoothly.

AO No. 18 will take effect immediately upon publication in the Official Gazette, or in a newspaper of general circulation.

Marcos, in signing the AO, mentioned that the indiscriminate use of sirens, blinkers and other similar signaling or flashing devices has been rampant, causing traffic disruptions and unsafe road and traffic environments.

“All government officials and personnel are hereby prohibited from utilizing sirens, blinkers, and other similar gadgets that produce exceptionally loud or startling sound, including dome lights, blinkers, or other similar signaling or flashing devices,” the AO read.

The President said that government officials and workers who use signaling or flashing devices without permission or in the wrong way will be dealt with accordingly.

As of now, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the Philippine National Police (PNP), fire trucks, hospital cars, and other emergency vehicles are not subject to the AO.

"In this light, all government officials and personnel are hereby reminded that use of sirens, dome lights, blinkers and other similar devices shall only be under exigent or emergency circumstances or situations or to ensure the expedient and safe passage of emergency responders,” Marcos said.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and other government agencies are told to review, regulate, evaluate, and update existing policies and guidelines to make sure the AO 18 is carried out effectively.