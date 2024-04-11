Manila residents urged: Pay correct taxes

The local government of Manila is urging both city employees and residents to help the local government raise funds for its growing service demands and to settle their dues and pay correct taxes “to allow the city government to sustain and create new projects that would benefit Manilans.”

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna stressed that the residents should practice responsible spending within the city government.

“City officials are called upon to make sure that they spend money coming from the city coffers in the most thriftful way possible,” Lacuna said.

She also assured the public that infrastructure projects remain ongoing under her administration, citing the recently inaugurated Dr. Albert Elementary School in Sampaloc as an example.