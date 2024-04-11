Livestock, aquaculture expo seen drawing 250 exhibitors

The country’s premier trade event for the Philippine livestock, poultry, and aquaculture industries will open its gates to the public from 22 to 24 May at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

This year’s edition of Livestock Philippines and Aquaculture Philippines, themed “Harnessing Innovation and Technology for Sustainable Farm Development,” aims to bridge public and private sector activities, establish business opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers with potential distributors, partners and buyers, and create an environment of knowledge and expertise sharing.

“The livestock and aquaculture subsectors of the country’s agriculture industry are pivotal growth drivers of the economy and a generator of jobs. And by bringing together the actors and stakeholders in those sub sectors through Livestock Philippines and Aquaculture Philippines, we can level up the production and efficiency of those subsectors to become major drivers of economic growth and poverty reduction,” said Rungphech Chitanuwat, country general manager of Informa Markets in the Philippines.

250 exhibitors

This year’s Livestock Philippines and Aquaculture Philippines will feature at least 250 exhibitors; more than 10,000 visitors are expected to troop to the three-day event.

Likewise, visitors from at least 30 countries are anticipated to attend the trade show, making it international in scope.

Furthermore, success of the events is anticipated from the valuable support coming from partner industry associations, which are expected to bring in industry experts that will discuss various pertinent topics and potential buyers seeking products and technology.