Kalayaan town residents observe Chinese vessels near shoreline

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — Calm in Pag-asa Island, located within the municipality of Kalayaan, was briefly disrupted on 8 April as residents observed two unfamiliar Chinese vessels navigating alarmingly close to their shoreline, approximately a mile away.

Islander and fisherman, Larry Hugo, managed to document this unusual maritime activity, identifying one of the vessels as part of the China Coast Guard (CCG), with the second displaying unique characteristics.

Hugo, who holds a position in the Kalayaan Palawan Farmers and Fisherfolks Association Inc., later disseminated the video through social media on 10 April.

"They just passed by. People were puzzled because Chinese ships don't usually sail near the eastern part of Pag-asa," Hugo said Thursday morning.

"They were only a mile away, close to the breakwater," he added.

During the encounter, Hugo was at the shore and seized the opportunity to film both the CCG vessel and another that appeared to be a militia ship with his smartphone.

This incident surfaced weeks following an aggressive encounter where two CCG ships targeted the vessel Unaizah May 4 (UM4) with high-pressure water cannons.

UM4 was en route to Ayungin Shoal, delivering provisions to Philippine military personnel stationed aboard the grounded BRP Sierra Madre.

The West Philippine Sea (WPS) has witnessed heightened tensions due to the increasing Chinese maritime assertiveness and presence, including the continued operations of CCG ships and maritime militia vessels near areas claimed by the Philippines, such as Ayungin Shoal.

The Philippines has consistently voiced concerns over China's aggressive maneuvers, advocating for adherence to international law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

This convention acknowledges the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and sovereignty rights over the disputed region.

This escalation has garnered attention from regional neighbors and global entities, urging for a peaceful resolution and respect towards maritime law and conventions.

In light of these developments, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. disclosed his plans on Wednesday to seek clarifications from Huang Xilian, the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, regarding allegations of an informal accord between former President Rodrigo Duterte and China concerning the WPS.

Responding to press queries in San Juan about the supposed agreement that could compromise the Philippine stance on the WPS, Marcos expressed his astonishment at the idea that a covert or informal pact might endanger "the territory, sovereignty, and sovereign rights of the Philippines.