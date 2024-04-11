Jun Lana films to banner IdeaFirst Film Festival 2024

Starring Kokoy De Santos, Miggy Jimenez, Elora Espano and Sue Prado, the film explores the relationship between a hardworking mother and her hard-headed son that will be tested as the mother brings one of her students to their home.

As reported by the entertainment website Deadline, the highly-anticipated movie also tackles the sensitive case of the Oedipus Complex.

The mental health and wellness website Very Well Mind defines Oedipus Complex as a case of a child’s feeling of desire for their opposite-sex parent and jealousy, anger and resentment towards their same-sex parent.

Lana’s movie had earned an X-rating classification from the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board, prompting the director to remove certain scenes from the original cut. The movie was re-submitted and got an R-18 classification.

“Marami akong gustong gawin, pero pinagsabihan ako ng mga producers ko na tumahimik rather than hindi kami maipalabas. At the end of the day, they gave me the Director’s Cut,” Lana said in an interview with Leah Salterio of the ABS-CBN News. (I want to do a lot of things, but I was told by the producers to keep quiet rather than not have our movie screened.)

Aside from Your Mother’s Son, the other Lana films slated to be screened at the festival are powerful drama Anino Sa Likod ng Buwan, the light comedy Ang Dalawang Mrs. Reyes and the hit comedy Die Beautiful.

Also in the lineup are Sigrid Bernardo’s Untrue and Mr. and Mrs. Cruz; Perci Intalan’s Dementia, Mahal Kita Beksman and Distance; Prime Cruz’s Ang Manananggal sa Unit 23B and Sleepless; and Ivan Payawal’s I America and Gameboys The Movie.