Honoring our ‘People of the Year’

Stars collided once more for one of the biggest honors of the year, and an event we always look forward to in our calendars: Stargate PeopleAsia’s ‘People of the Year’ 2024 Awards Night. The guest list for this event is always packed with the best and the brightest in every industry, and each one is dedicated to changing the game.
This year, we honored the roster of change-makers at the City of Dreams Grand Ballroom, which was elegantly styled for the occasion. It’s always exciting to meet these innovators in the flesh, and also a wonderful opportunity to chat or thank them first-hand for what they do.
Among the esteemed awardees is dear Consul General Fortune Ledesma for her philanthropy, Toyota Motors Philippines chairman Alfred Ty and fashion designer Puey Quiñones.
The “Lifetime Achievement Award” went to construction magnate Alice Eduardo of Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp. And, of course, I was so excited to see our very own Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey being part of this roster as well. She has done a splendid job changing the universe, and that night, she looked every bit as elegant and much like a golden award herself in her stunning sculpted dress.
PeopleAsia editor-in-chief Joanne Rae Ramirez welcomed us all with a beautiful summary of what the award was about:
“Tonight, we honor men and women who made their dreams come true and unselfishly enabled others to achieve their own dreams with the light of their example, their encouragement, their mentoring, their work ethic, their commitment to God and country.”
They truly embody what a dream come true looks like through dedication and hard work. I unfortunately had to head out early for another engagement. but ‘People of the Year’ was definitely worth the stop. I look forward to how the year unfolds with these innovators, and who make a splash for next year.
to all the honorees, Joanne Rae Ramirez and the entire PeopleAsia team. See you again next year. Cheers
