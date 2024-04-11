SOCIAL SET

Honoring our ‘People of the Year’

PeopleAsia’s 'People of the Year' 2024: Publisher (on leave) Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez (center) with PeopleAsia director Sara Soliven de Guzman, 'Airline of the Year' Singapore Airlines’ Li Wei Tai and 'People of the Year,' awardees Grab Philippines’ Grace Vera Cruz, designer Puey Quiñones, Shell Pilipinas‘ Lorelie Osial, beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey, Lifetime Achievement awardee Alice Eduardo of Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp., Consul Fortune Ledesma, Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone, GT Capital’s Alfred V. Ty, lawyer Albert Arcilla, RCBC’s Eugene Acevedo and PeopleAsia editor-in-chief Joanne Rae Ramirez.
Stars collided once more for one of the biggest honors of the year, and an event we always look forward to in our calendars: Stargate PeopleAsia’s ‘People of the Year’ 2024 Awards Night. The guest list for this event is always packed with the best and the brightest in every industry, and each one is dedicated to changing the game.

Ambassador of Israel Ilan Fluss and Gila Fluss.
This year, we honored the roster of change-makers at the City of Dreams Grand Ballroom, which was elegantly styled for the occasion. It’s always exciting to meet these innovators in the flesh, and also a wonderful opportunity to chat or thank them first-hand for what they do.

Carlo Rojas and Jun Ablaza.
Among the esteemed awardees is dear Consul General Fortune Ledesma for her philanthropy, Toyota Motors Philippines chairman Alfred Ty and fashion designer Puey Quiñones.

Consul Helen Ong and Consul Marian Ong.
The “Lifetime Achievement Award” went to construction magnate Alice Eduardo of Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp. And, of course, I was so excited to see our very own Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey being part of this roster as well. She has done a splendid job changing the universe, and that night, she looked every bit as elegant and much like a golden award herself in her stunning sculpted dress.

Crystal Jacinto
PeopleAsia editor-in-chief Joanne Rae Ramirez welcomed us all with a beautiful summary of what the award was about:

“Tonight, we honor men and women who made their dreams come true and unselfishly enabled others to achieve their own dreams with the light of their example, their encouragement, their mentoring, their work ethic, their commitment to God and country.”

Czarina Syquia
They truly embody what a dream come true looks like through dedication and hard work. I unfortunately had to head out early for another engagement. but ‘People of the Year’ was definitely worth the stop. I look forward to how the year unfolds with these innovators, and who make a splash for next year.

Designer Puey Quiñones and his mom Celerina.
to all the honorees, Joanne Rae Ramirez and the entire PeopleAsia team. See you again next year. Cheers

Dra. Jennie Garcia and her husband.
Cherry and Alfred Ty of GT Capital Holdings.
Hera Geriene and Amelia Ablaza.
THE columnist and one of the People of the Year, Consul General of Monaco Fortune Ledesma.
Joanne Rae and Ed Ramirez.
Jed Madela and Issa Litton.
Joel Cruz and Dra. Elsie Pascua.
Joy and Joel Rustia.
Marissa Fenton and Fanny Blanco.
Paulo dela Cruz and Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey.
Rina Go and Marissa Concepcion.
Small and Philip Laude.
