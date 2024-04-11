Harmie conquers Caliraya crown

CAVINTI, Laguna — Demonstrating her exceptional ability to thrive under pressure, Harmie Constantino once again showed her knack for dramatic comebacks, repulsing Pauline del Rosario for the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship crown here Thursday.

The victory, marked by a decisive birdie-birdie finish at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club, came just three weeks after her remarkable recovery from a five-shot deficit at Palos Verdes in Davao. This time, Constantino overturned a three-stroke deficit to win by two strokes with a final round 69 for a 214 worth P114,000.

“It just happened. There’s no particular approach to it. Ideally, I’d like to lead in every round, but the key is just to stay in the moment and play my best,” Constantino said, referring to her consecutive come-from-behind victories.

Del Rosario, who defeated Seoyun Kim by one here last year, turned in her worst card in three days — a 74, that dropped her to second at 216, that included a 73 and 69. She received P80,000.

Superal also floundered when it mattered most, slipping with a 75 after back-to-back 71s to finish tied for third at 217 with 2022 champion Chanelle Avaricio, who charged back with a 71. They halved the combined P122,000 prizes.

Constantino’s latest triumph was even more noteworthy as it came against the best-assembled Ladies Philippine Golf Tour field in years that included past Order of Merit champions.

Starting the final 18 holes three strokes behind Del Rosario and Superal, Constantino displayed patience and strategic play, methodically closing the gap on the fancied leaders.

The turning point came midway through the windy final round. As Del Rosario and Superal faltered amid their own battle for supremacy, Constantino seized the opportunity, hitting a birdie on No. 11 and tying for the lead after both her rivals bogeyed the next hole.

Despite a brief challenge from Del Rosario in the stretch, Constantino’s stunning birdie-birdie finish, highlighted by a clutch 24-foot putt on the 17th and a “lucky” approach shot on the last, secured the victory.

“I didn’t hit a solid second shot (on No. 17). I didn’t think it would reach the green either. But it did, so that gave me a good opportunity for birdie although it was pretty far, some 3 pins at the back of the flag,” Constantino said. “I just tried to hit it close but thank God it dropped.”

Constantino’s second shot on No. 18, which she modestly attributed to luck, also showed her skill and resolve, setting up a birdie chance that effectively sealed her win.

“I just try to keep my shots in play and aim for the fairway,” she said of her strategic approach to the game.

The victory adds another trophy to Constantino’s collection, marking her eighth win in a flourishing career that spans just four years.

“I cherish all my wins equally,” she stressed, underscoring her humble perspective towards her growing achievements.