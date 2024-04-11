Golden Tigresses shoot for lofty Final Four spot

University of Santo Tomas is not satisfied with just securing a fourth straight Final Four appearance.

With a solid hold of the lead, the Golden Tigresses have a clear chance of grabbing one of the two semifinals twice-to-beat advantages in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament.

That’s what UST is focusing on right now with just three more games remaining in its elimination round assignments.

“Well since we’re already in the Final Four, we just want to focus on our last remaining games,” Tigresses mentor Kungfu Reyes said.

“We’re not settling just to be in the Final Four. We are targeting a specific spot in the rankings. That’s our main concern as of now.”

Despite the absence of leading scorer rookie spiker Angge Poyos, who was not feeling well, UST displayed its deep arsenal in repelling University of the Philippines, 25-14, 25-13, 28-30, 25-15, for a 10-1 win-loss record last Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

It was the trio of Jonna Perdido, Regina Jurado and Xyza Gula who led the way for the España-based squad’s second straight win after seeing its eight-game win streak snapped by last year’s runnerup National University in their second-round rematch.

The Tigresses, however, will have tougher matches ahead starting Saturday against Far Eastern University, which is looking to complete the Final Four cast with another win.

UST will then take on a young but feisty University of the East side on 21 April before battling defending champion De La Salle University at the end of the elims on 27 April.

“It’s obvious that we’re ready for the Final Four but we want to take it one step at a time. Respect our opponents because the level of competition this second round is much higher,” Reyes said.

With La Salle (9-1) and NU (8-2) just within striking distance of UST, the race for the semis bonus gets even tighter.

For the Tigresses to secure their first twice-to-beat advantage since 2019 when they finished runner-up to Ateneo de Manila University in Season 81, they will need to sweep their remaining games to avoid the complication of a playoff.

“We just need to raise the level of our game and carry what we learned from our previous matches to our coming games,” Reyes said.