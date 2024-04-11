Fowler risks curse with Par-3 win

AUGUSTA (AFP) — Rickie Fowler, competing at the Masters for the first time since 2020, won the Masters Par-3 Contest on Wednesday, making himself the target for the event’s Masters curse.

No player who has won the Par-3 Contest has captured the green jacket in the same year since Augusta National began the Masters-eve,

nine-hole event in 1960.

Fowler fired a five-under par 22 for a two-stroke triumph over American JT Poston, Austria’s Sepp Straka and Mexico’s Santiago de la Fuente, one of 20 rookies in this year’s Masters field of 89.

For his efforts, Fowler takes home a crystal bowl rather than the green jacket symbolic of Masters supremacy.

Fowler got to enjoy the event with his wife Allison, whom he married in 2019, and their two-year-old daughter Maya.

“Great way to start, I guess not start the week — been working at it the last few days,” Fowler said.

“But the Par-3 Contest is something special. You know, the tradition of the Masters and being able to go out there and now being able to spend it with my family.”

“Been around plenty of little kids over the years but a little different when we have our own out there, so special for us for the first time having my daughter with my wife and I, something we’ll always have.”